Meet the Voice Actors of Midnight Suns’ Cast

In Midnight Suns, you get to be a new Marvel hero and work with Captain America, Spider-Man, and the rest of the team to try to defeat Lilith and her demons.

As with many of the best video games, the characters voices have been getting more talented actors to play them, giving the game a cinematic feel to the whole experience. Marvel has put together an All-Star cast for this game. Here are the voice actors of the Midnight Sun’s cast. Let’s meet them:

All Midnight Sun’s Voice Actors & Cast

Elizabeth Grullon – Hunter (Female)

Elizabeth Grullon is starting to get noticed, both in voice roles and in live-action. She voiced the character of Trilla (aka Second Sister) in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and after many live-action guest roles in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie, she’s one of the stars of The Owl House.

Matthew Mercer – Hunter (Male)

Matthew Mercer is one of those actors that, if you’ve been playing video games and watching animation, you’ll be familiar with. His voice-acting roles include MacCready in Fallout 4, the lead character Leon in Resident Evil: Damnation, and Levi in Attack on Titan.

Brian Bloom – Steve Rogers/Captain America

Although he has played some real-life characters, most of Bloom’s career has been voicing unique characters in video games. Bloom has been the voice of Captain America in games since 2017, and this time is no different. You’ll also find his voice familiar if you’re a player of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus or Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Erica Lindbeck – Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Erica Lindbeck has been the voice of superheroines for quite a while, both in DC and Marvel. She’s Captain Marvel in this game, but before that, she was both Black Cat in the Spider-Man video game and Hera in the DC Super Hero Girls tv show. If that weren’t enough female badass characters to voice, she was also Cheetara on the ThunderCats Roar TV series and Delaryn on World of Warcraft: Warbringers.

Steve Blum – Wolverine

Steve Blum has been voicing Anime and video games for more than 30 years. He’s a staple in the industry and has won many voice-acting awards over the years. The fact that he voiced Wolverine should surprise no one as he also played the character on the animation show Wolverine and the X-Men. Many Anime fans also know him as he voiced the one and only Spike Spiegel in the Cowboy Bebop movie.

Emily O’Brien – Scarlet Witch

Emily O’Brien is starting to get noticed. In the last three years, she has become one of the most prominent voices in hero video games. Not only is voicing Scarlet Witch in Midnight Suns, but she was also Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy game, Talia al Ghul in Gotham Knights, and Veroandi in God of War: Ragnarök.

Giancarlo Sabogal – Robbie Reyes

Other than his role in the animated show Action Pack, this might be Giancarlo Sabogal’s biggest role yet. He’s done bit parts in other games like Psychonauts 2 and Need for Speed 2 and live-action guest stars in both Shameless and How I Met your Father, but nothing as bigger as being Robbie Reyes in Midnight Suns.

Michael Jai White – Blade

Michael Jai White must be one of the most known actors voicing the game as he has had a long career in live-action movies that has lasted more than thirty years. He’s not a stranger to the superhero genre, where he has played Spawn, Bronze Tiger in Arrow, and Gambol in The Dark Knight, always creating memorable menacing characters.

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Yuri Lowenthal has been a voice actor for more than twenty years and has more than 700 credits to his name. He was Spider-Man in the 2018 game, so he continues with the role here, as his performance there was one of the many things that made it memorable. This wasn’t his first lead role, as, over the years, he’s also been He-Man on the He-Mand and the Masters of the Universe show and Ben Tennyson on Ben 10: Omniverse.

Lyrica Okano – Nico Minoru

This might’ve been the easiest voice to cast in the whole game, as Lyrica Okano also played Nico Minoru in the live-action tv series Runaways. Midnight Suns is her first voice acting role, as her career has been mostly developed in real-live tv shows. Other than The Runaways, you might’ve seen her in Chicago P.D. or The Affair

Josh Keaton – Tony Stark/Ironman

Josh Keaton has been doing voice acting for so long that he played young Hercules in the 1997 Disney movie. Since then, he’s been part of tv shows as different as Voltron: Legendary Defender, Marvel’s What If, and Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths.

Rick Pasqualone – Doctor Strange

Rick Pasqualone has been voicing Doctor Strange since 2011’s Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. He’s also made a career of voicing characters in games involving the mafia, as not only has he been part of the Mafia games, but he was also a voice in The Soprano’s Road to Respect and The Godfather II: Crime Rings video games.

Laura Bailey – Magik/Illyana Rasputin

Name a famous video game franchise, and Laura Bailey has probably been in it. She was the lead, Polinova Petrova, in Call of Duty: Vanguard, played Mary Jane in the Spider-Man game (he reunites with the voice of his Peter in Midnight Suns), and player Abby in The Last of Us: Part II. Midnight Suns is her last blockbuster for now, but something tells us it won’t be the last one ever.

Nolan North – Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Nolan North has more than 450 credits under his name, but for most of us, he’s the one and only Nathan Drake, as has voiced him since the beginning (he even won a BAFTA for his performance in the game). He’s also voiced Desmond Miles in the Assassin’s Creed series and has been voicing Deadpool in movies and games since 2009.

Now that you know who are the voice actors for Midnight Suns, you can learn more about the game in Twinfinite, with our many guides: from how to get credits, to how to play Blade, and hot to get gloss.

