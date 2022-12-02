How to Get Credits in Midnight Suns

Need some help on how to get Credits in Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Let us help.

It is never easy being a superhero like in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Not only do you have to contend with the likes of Hydra and Lilith, but you also have to worry about ensuring your facilities are up to snuff to keep you fighting fit. The latter requires plenty of investment, and we are not all Tony Stark. So, if you have been wondering just how to get Credits in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, here’s what you will need to know.

Getting Credits in Midnight Suns

Similar to Gloss, Credits are another form of vital currency that players can earn and obtain throughout the entirety of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The best way to build up your bank is to go on General Missions that have Credits as a guaranteed reward.

This will usually provide a healthy boost to the magical bank account. Other ways of getting more Credits include finding them as collectibles in The Abbey and surrounding environments, or as rewards from completing Hero Requests. On occasion, you can also gain them from interrogating fallen enemies or opening up Hydra Caches.

Where to Spend Credits in Midnight Suns

Unlike Gloss, which can be spent on customization and Gifts, Credits have other uses. First and foremost, you will need plenty of Credits in order to pursue the many different Upgrades that can be done at The Forge, The War Room, and The Yard. Getting those out of the way early will make your team much more formidable and prepared for the threat of Lilith.

Another good use of Credits is to initiate Daily Sparring at The Yard, which not only improves teammate relationships, but also grants additional bonuses once upgraded.

Another good use of Credits is to initiate Daily Sparring at The Yard, which not only improves teammate relationships, but also grants additional bonuses once upgraded.

That's everything you'll need to know about how to get Credits in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

