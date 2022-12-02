Fighting against evil is a mission that all would-be superheroes will be on board with, with rewards often an afterthought. However, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the game makes sure that every successful encounter you complete comes with its own set of rewards, including valuable currencies to be used in the game. For those seeking an answer to the question of how to get Gloss in Midnight Suns, let us help.

What Is Gloss Used For in Midnight Suns?

Gloss is a currency in Marvel’s Midnight Suns that can be used to purchase customization items, as well as gifts for your allies when you hang out with them. This means you can use Gloss to spruce up your characters’ looks, as well as improve friendships between your heroes, unlocking even more powerful abilities and bonuses.

How to Get Gloss in Midnight Suns

The easiest way to get Gloss is to perform well in all the missions that are part of the game. By completing your objectives in as few turns as possible while keeping all your heroes alive, you will be able to earn a maximum of three stars for your performance. Alongside other modifiers like defeating boss enemies, it will increase the amount of Gloss rewarded.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

You can also pick up Gloss in The Abbey through random collectibles. These are shining orbs that look like they are floating in place, so get near and grab them for a possible Gloss boost. Certain Hero Requests will also reward Gloss, so be sure to take them on when you can.

Where to Spend Gloss in Midnight Suns

As mentioned, with all that Gloss burning a hole in your pocket, you should spend them where you see fit. The first likely area you will utilize Gloss will be for customization, whether it be for The Hunter’s residence, or the many clothing and color options available for all the Midnight Suns.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

However, it is recommended that you refrain from going crazy on cosmetics and instead invest in Gifts for your allies to build up your Friendship Levels quickly. A Gift that an ally loves will grant a huge jump in that particular stat, paving the way for more powerful bonuses to be unlocked in due time. You will be able to buy Gifts at the aptly named Gift Shop once you reach Team Friendship Level 2.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Now that you are caught up on how to get Gloss in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you can start thinking about your future investments. For more help about the game, be sure to check out the rest of the related content below, or search Twinfinite for everything else.

