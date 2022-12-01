All Marvel’s Midnight Suns Editions, Prices, & What’s Included

Image Source: 2K Games

If you want plenty of Marvel’s Midnight Suns content, there’s a ton of skins on offer here.

With bigger brand games like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, choosing between the multiple editions on offer can be a bit of a headache with checking between all of the options. We’ll give you the full details so you can make the right choice about which edition is the one for you. Here are all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns editions, broken down by price and what’s included.

Every Edition of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Explained

Enhanced Edition

Despite the sound of it, the Enhanced Edition is just the most basic version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

For $69.99, you get the following:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns base game

Enhanced Premium Pack Future Soldier premium Captain America skin Mar-Vell premium Captain Marvel skin Phoenix Five premium Magik skin Sister Grimm premium Nico Minoru skin X-Force premium Wolverine skin

Defenders skin for Doctor Strange

Digital+ Edition

The Digital+ Edition is the next tier up from the Enhanced Edition. This edition costs $79.99 and will get you the following items:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns base game

Digital+ Premium Pack All five premium Enhanced Premium Pack skins Demon Hunter premium Blade skin Captain of the Guard premium Captain America skin Iron Knight premium Iron Man skin Shadow Witch premium Nico Minoru skin Spirit of Vengeance premium Ghost Rider skin New Mutants premium Magik skin

Defenders skin for Doctor Strange

Legendary Edition

As you can tell, the Legendary Edition is the most expensive edition of the three. Paying $99.99 for the Legendary Edition will get you these items:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns base game

Legendary Premium Pack All 11 premium skins from the Digital+ and Enhanced Premium Packs Medieval Marvel premium Captain Marvel Skin Logan premium skin for Wolverine Blade 1602 premium skin for Blade Bleeding Edge premium skin for Iron Man Death Knight premium skin for Ghost Rider Strange Future Supreme premium skin for Doctor Strange Boss Witch premium skin for Scarlet Witch Fallen Scarlet Witch premium skin for Scarlet Witch Symbiote Suit premium skin for Spider-Man Demon Spider premium skin for Spider-Man Additional Skin for Unannounced Hero Additional Skin for Unannounced Hero

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass Four post-launch DLC packs Deadpool post-launch playable character Venom post-launch playable character Morbius post-launch playable character Storm post-launch playable character

Defenders skin for Doctor Strange

This is everything you need to know about all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns editions, broken down by price and what’s included. While we wait for the game to unlock, we can once again enjoy the animated short featuring Nico Minoru.

