Microsoft Flight Simulator “Flow” Announced; Canberra, Cincinnati, Brest, & Christchurch Airports Get Screenshots & Video

Image via Parallel 42

A new utility promises to revolution and streamline how you interact with MSFS.

Third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons focusing on airports and an interesting utility.

We start with a definitely intriguing add-on from Parallel 42, which has gotten us used to rather inventive creations for the sim.

This time around, they’re working on “Flow” which basically can replace most of the menus of the simulator with a streamlined interface and it even comes with tons of additional features including what appears to be scripting.

While no detailed information on pricing has been shared, we already know it’ll come in standard, “essentials,” and “pro” flavors, likely indicating that there may be different versions for different price points.

Unfortunately, if you watch the trailer below carefully, you will notice that it doesn’t make coffee. That’s definitely a missed opportunity.

Next, is a new look at Impulse Simulations‘ rendition of Canberra International Airport (YSCB) serving the much-ignored capital city of Australia.

The airport should be released very soon.

Screenshots via Impulse Simulations

Skyline Simulations also shared images of the Amazon building currently being worked on for its Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) in the United States.

Screenshots via Skyline Simulations

More screenshots come from Pilot Experience Sim, showcasing its work-in-progress Brest Bretagne Airport (LFRB) in France.

Screenshots via Pilot Experience Sim

Last, but not least, NZA Simulations released a new video (yes, it’s actually moving) of Christchurch Airport (NZCH) in New Zealand.

We get to see a preview of the VGDS system that will guide our aircraft to the gates.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, earlier yesterday we published an extensive interview about the future of the sim.