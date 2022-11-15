Microsoft Flight Simulator Dublin City Pack Announced; Cincinnati & Alice Springs Airports Get New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had new reveals to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with an announcement from Orbx, which is working on a Dublin City Pack featuring the landmarks of Ireland’s capital.

The package includes over 60 points of interest and it even comes with teh Guinness Breweries for the beer lovers among us.

Here’s what you can expect.

Highly detailed representation of the City of Dublin and surrounding areas including all the major landmarks from Trinity College to the Guinness Breweries

Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas, improved building placement, marinas, vessels, cranes, and much more.

Animated vessels throughout the port

Animated yellow double-decker buses across the main bridges of the River Liffey

Stunning night lighting based on real-world photography

Over 60 high-detailed POIs with PBR texturing

Strenuously optimized for the best performance using efficient 3D modeling and texturing techniques

Fully compatible with World Update 3

At the moment, no release window was shared, but these city packages are usually announced pretty close to launch.

Screenshots via Orbx

We also take another look at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) in the United States. This follows a long silence from developer Skyline Simulations, which is finally ready to share more about the airport serving the Cincinnati tri-state area.

Considering the relevance of the airport, which hosts many scheduled airline flights, it’s great to see that this is still coming. According to the developer, it’ll be “soon.”

Screenshots via Skyline Simulations.

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations shared more images o Alice Springs Airport (YBAS) in Australia.

This is also promised as coming “soon.” It’s a smaller airport on the Northern Territory region, but it’s another piece in Australia’s very detailed puzzle in Microsoft Flight Simulator, thanks to a very active community of local developers.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.