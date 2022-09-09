Microsoft Flight Simulator F6F Hellcat Released; Alice Springs & Herning Airports Announced

Image Source: FlyingIron Simulations

Today Microsoft Flight Simulator developers had a relevant aircraft release and a couple of announcements in store.

We start with FlyingIron Simulations, which released its F6F HELLCAT.

This storied World War II warbird is available at the developer’s own store for $30.75.

Below you can see what you can expect.

Gorgeous 3D Artwork, lovingly crafted over 6+ months to capture every fine detail of the real airframe

Professional Wwise 3D Sound Design, using professionally captured audio recordings from a real F6F Hellcat & R-2800 Double Wasp Engine

Ultra-realistic Flight Model, extensively tested & validated by real-world pilots with Warbird flying experience.

Deep & realistic modelling of all aircraft engine & cockpit systems – pilots must fly as per real-world techniques & procedures to get the most out of the sim

Extensive integration of custom modelling that overrides default MSFS behaviour – Thermodynamics (heat & cooling modelling), ground handling, engine damage, water injection and much more

Full integration of the FlyingIron UI Tablet, featuring saveable user customisation options, settings, basic maintenance and live aircraft reports

Detailed engine damage modelling (optional)

Collimated Gunsight can be swapped for integrated GNS530 GPS

Comprehensive user manual, complete with a large amount of reference tables, charts & procedures

Image Source: FlyingIron Simulations

Next, Impulse Simulations announced another airport in Australia, and it’s Alice Springs (YBAS).

While it’s not a massive hub, it features relevant regional traffic and it’s well-known for being used as a storage facility for inactive aircraft.

This one is still a while away from release, but you can check out a few work-in-progress screenshots below.

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

Last, but not least, Simnord announced Herning Airport (EKHG) in Denmark. This one is a pretty small general aviation and glider airfield.

It’s already complete and it has been submitted to Microsoft for release on the official marketplace. No release date has been announced.

Image Source: Simnord

