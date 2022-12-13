Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330, Newark Airport, & FS Traffic AI Add-On Get New Screenshots & Trailer

Screenshot via Aerosoft

The Airbus A330 looks handsome with ice in MSFS.

Third-party developers shared news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons focusing on upcoming aircraft, airports, and more.

We start with Aerosoft, which provided another look at the Airbus A330 focusing on the effect of ice accumulating on the leading surfaces of the fuselage, engines, and wings.

Screenshots via Aerosoft

Next, we get new images from Drzewiecki Design showing the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

This time around, we get a series of comparison shots showing the add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator (below) facing off the version for previous simulators (above). The differences go way beyond the new Terminal A.

Last but not least, Just Flight offered a new trailer of its upcoming FS Traffic AI traffic add-on.

We get to see the AI models for regional airliners including A220-100, A220-200, ATR-42, ATR-72, CRJ-700, CRJ-900, CRJ-1000, Dash 8-Q400, ERJ-145, E-170, E-190, and E-195.

We also learn that the add-on will release “very early next year” so te wait shouldn’t be too long.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.