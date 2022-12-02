Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330 Gets New Screenshots; MD-11 Gets New Pricing, & More

Screenshot via Aerosoft

The Airbus A330 for MSFS is making progress while the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 will cost slightly less.

Today Third-party developers had relevant news and releases to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including aircraft and scenery.

We start with Aerosoft, which released new screenshots of the upcoming Airbus A330. They show the exterior model in a variety of liveries.

Screenshots via Aerosoft

Next comes TFDi with news about the upcoming McDonnell Douglas MD-11 currently in development.

We learn that the developer has revised the previously announced pricing as follows.

$70 for the base pack (passenger or freighter, both engine models)

$10 for the freighter/passenger version (dependant on which base pack was bought)

$5 for the Extended Simulation Package

The previous pricing was $89.99, $14.99, and $14.99 respectively. The release window is ” by the end of September 2023.” You can take a look at a few renders below, showing the cabin and part of the flight deck.

Screenshots via TFDi

We also get an announcement from Simulación Extrema, which will release Esquel Airport (SAVE) in Argentina soon for both PC and Xbox.

You can see a few screenshots of the complete airport below.

Screenshots via Simulación Extrema

A new release comes from Aerosoft, and it’s M. R. Štefánik Airport (LZIB) serving Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

You can purchase it on Aerosoft’s store for $20.73 including applicable VAT.

Aerial covering the territory of the airport, made in CGL format

A significant part of the 3D objects made with the LODs system

Models of lamps along the runway, taxiway, apron with lighting connected to them

Original signs which are illuminated at night

Detailed passenger terminal with interior

Animated passengers inside the terminal and on the territory of the airport

Detailed logistics parks: Action DC Bratislava, DPD courier company

Shopping centers located near runway: 04 Decathlon Pharos, BAUHAUS, SCONTO, Segum

DHL delivery service

Detailed customs building and Slovak air traffic control center LPS SR

Animated cars, train moving from runway 04

Hangar and office building of Austrian Technik Bratislava

The Air Livery hangar is made with animated gates that open in the morning and close in the evening (at night, the hangar gate can be opened/closed by pressing the steering column)

Screenshots via Aerosoft

Next is TDM Scenery Design, which finally released Óscar Machado Zuloaga International Airport (SVCS) in Caracas, Venezuela.

It’s available on Simmarket for $9.81 plus applicable VAT.

Screenshots via TDM Scenery Design.

Lastly, we stay in Latin America within LushoDev’s release of Chacalluta International Airport (SCAR) in Chile.

It’s available on Simmarket for $14.53 plus applicable VAT.

Screenshots via LushoDev

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.