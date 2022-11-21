WoW: Dragonflight Dragonriding Will Entirely Change How You Traverse Azeroth

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will probably make you never want to walk anywhere ever again.

the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, and a new launch trailer has been released to give players an idea of the new content. There is one aspect to Dragonflight that will surely change World of Warcraft entirely, and that is dragonriding, which will let players soar through the map on the back of a dragon, entirely changing exploration and travel.

On top of traversal, it also seems there will be plenty of dragon-on-dragon combat all across the new Dragon Isles location.

The trailer also includes a look at some of the skill trees players will get to experience while playing as a character from the brand-new Dracthyr race. Players who preorder the expansion already have early access to the Drathyr Evoker class.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion will be released on Nov. 28 for anyone who wants to play it. There aren’t any level requirements to worry about. To be a little more specific, the trailer’s description further shares that the expansion will go live at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET.

For those who want a better look at what the story might be this time around, this is what the Blizzard website says about it:

The dragonflights of Azeroth have returned, called upon to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles. Surging with elemental magic and the life energies of Azeroth, the Isles are awakening once more, and it’s up to you to explore their primordial wonder and discover long-forgotten secrets.

If you’re looking for more World of Warcraft to play, the Classic version released the Wrath of the Lich King expansion only a couple of months ago.

