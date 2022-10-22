The Ogryn: Skullbreaker Class is Big, Dumb, & Brutal in New Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Trailer

Today Fatshark released another trailer of the grimdark future version of Warhammer Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

This one is particularly grimdark, as it features the Ogryn: Skullbreaker, really big, really strong, really brutal, and absolutely dumb as a log.

Yet, Ogryns are among the few abhuman subspecies that humanity decided was useful enough not to be purged, and if you’re familiar with the Warhammer 40,000 universe, you likely know what purging entails.

Of course, being named “Skullbreaker,” you can guess that this specific class is very adept with crude melee weapons.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on November 30, 2022. It was supposed to be already out, but it was recently delayed.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy a previous trailer from Gamescom and another from Summer Game Fest, showing more gameplay and features.

Last week we also saw another similar trailer featuring the Preacher: Zealot class, and one more showcasing the Veteran: Sharpshooter.