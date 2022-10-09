Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Trailer Shows Veteran: Sharpshooter Class in Action

If you want to play an expendable soldier of the Imperium in the grim darkness of the far future, Warhammer 40,000 Darktide has you covered.

If you want to play as one of the most expendable soldiers of the Imperium in the grim darkness of the far future, Warhammer 40,000 Darktide has you covered.

The soldiers of the Astra Militarum, more commonly known as the Imperial Guard, are the inspiration for the Veteran: Sharpshooter class in the game.

You’re the very opposite of a super-human Space Marine. You’re very human, and very expendable, armed with a lasgun and a shovel, but ready to give your life for the Emperor.

According to the developer, this class is a rather appropriate choice for those who aren’t familiar with the game’s predecessor, the Vermintide series, as it pretty much plays like your usual shooter.

You can check it out in action below.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on November 30, 2022. It was supposed to be already out, but it was recently delayed.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy a previous trailer from Gamescom and another from Summer Game Fest, showing more gameplay and features.

Last week we also saw another similar trailer featuring the Preacher: Zealot class.