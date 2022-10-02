New Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Trailer Shows Preacher Class & Zealot Archetype

Fatshark released a new trailer of its upcoming FPS Warhammer 40,000: Darktide focusing on the Zealot archetype and the Preacher class.

This one is interesting as it showcases how the class system works in the game.

You can choose between four archetypes: Zealot, Veteran, Psyker, and Ogryn. You can the n specialize further with a class, and today we take a look specifically at the Preacher class within the Zealot archetype,

As you can imagine, flamers and hammers are commonly seen in their hand, because that’s how you best purge the heretics, albeit their basic weapons are much more humble combat axes and autopistols.

You can check out the trailer below, which shows plenty of gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on November 30, 2022. It was supposed to be already out, but it was recently delayed.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy a previous trailer from Gamescom and another from Summer Game Fest, showing more gameplay and features.