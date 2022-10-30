Think You Know God of War? Take This Trivia Quiz to Find Out

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Are you smarter than Mimir? Let’s see how well you know Kratos and the gang.

With the release of God of War (2018), Santa Monica Studio revitalized the franchise and, more importantly, Kratos. This is a much older, wiser, and reserved God of War, one who seems to focus all of his willpower to keep the monster caged. For a character that’s had one bloody past, the game handles themes of revenge, vengeance, and consequences in a more thoughtful fashion.

It seems no matter where Kratos lives, gods and goddesses are always knocking on his door. On more than one occasion, he’s crossed paths with them on purpose, running them through with blades or fists, whether they deserved it or not. That’s not even considering the number of wars he’s participated in and even led.

Kratos has been around since 2005, all the way back in the days of the PS2. Have you followed his journey thus far? How well do you know Kratos and God of War as a franchise? Down below we’ve gathered 12 questions to test your knowledge, so we’ll see how well you’ve been paying attention.

