Find Out Which Red Dead Redemption 2 Character You’re Most Like With This Quiz

The Van Der Linde Gang in Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of members with their own personalities and quirks, and as such it’s no surprise many players have seen elements of themselves in them.

From Micah’s terrifying drive to survive to Dutch’s unwavering faith in his intelligence to Arthur’s unwavering support for his fellow gang members, there are plenty of character traits that stand out and keep players invested until the very end.

At the same time though, it can be difficult to decide which member most reminds you of yourself. After all, each and every one of them has something to admire, and as such, you can’t go wrong comparing yourself to most any member.

That’s why we’re here to help with a list of carefully crafted questions to help you find out which Van Der Linde gang member you’re most like.

Now then, let’s get started.