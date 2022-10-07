Splatoon X Pokemon Splatfest Coming Next Month to Celebrate Scarlet & Violet’s Release

Nintendo announced that a new Splatfest is coming to Splatoon 3 next month, and it’s a special one dedicated to Pokemon.

This time around, the battle will be among supporters of grass-type, fire-type, and water-type Pokemon, matching the historical starter types that you can choose whenever you begin a game belonging to the popular franchise.

If you have a favorite and want it to win, the Splatfest will launch on Nov. 11 at 4:00 pm Pacific Time.

The timing certainly isn’t random, as the next Pokemon, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, launches the week after, on Nov. 18. Its starter pokemon are Sprigatito (grass), Fuecoco (fire), and Quaxly (water), if that helps you choose your side for the Splatfest.

At the moment, it appears that the usual Halloweenfest isn’t coming.

Yo can find the official announcement made via Twitter below.

Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. This debate has perplexed our great philosophers for ages. Let’s settle it.



The Splatoon x Pokémon special #Splatfest collaboration begins 11/11 at 4pm PT!



Which type will you choose? pic.twitter.com/rPlTwIcycB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2022

Splatoon 3 is currently available exclusively for Nintendo Switch and you can read our review.

If you’re interested in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, just yesterday The Pokemon Company released an extensive gameplay video showing a lot of interesting elements, like an evolution for Girafarig named Farigiraf, the photo mode, picnics and sandwiches, plenty of features based onTerastallization, the TM machine, the Path of Legends, and more.

You can also enjoy the previous trailer and another showing more new pokemon species and battle moves.

A song by Ed Sheeran titled “Celestial” will be featured in the game.