New Samurai Maiden Trailer Shows Opening Cutscene, Cute Waifus, & Yuri Kisses

Today D3 Publisher released a new trailer for its upcoming “Girls Sword-fighting Action” game Samurai Maiden.

The trailer shows the opening cutscene and reveals the theme song, titled “Divine Tuning” and performed by the main heroine’s voice actress Yuki Yomichi.

We also get an introduction of the main cast, mostly composed (unsurprisingly, since this is D3 Publisher) by cute waifus, if you don’t count Oda Nobunaga who for once hasn’t been turned into a girl.

Incidentally, the video also shows interactions between the heroines that, not unexpectedly, veer toward the yuri side of romance.

You can check it out below.

Samurai Maiden will release on Dec. 8 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC both in Japan and in the west.

This is just a few days after the Japanese release, which will happen on Dec. 1. Apparently D3 Publisher had improved its localization processes quite a bit compared to the past, even if we’re still waiting for Earth Defense Force 6.

