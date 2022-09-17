New Samurai Maiden Trailer Explains Japanese History… Kinda

D3 Publisher released a new trailer of its upcoming “Girls Sword-fighting Action” game Samurai Maiden.

Being a D3 Publisher game, you probably expect without even pressing “Play” that it’s going to be at least a little wacky, and you won’t be disappointed.

This trailer basically explains the game’s slightly different version of the Sengoku period of Japan, from samurai to ninja.

It also introduces the protagonist Tsumugi (the titular “Samurai Maiden”), the ninja that accompany her, their powers, and their interactions.

Of course, Tsumugi isn’t the only “samurai maiden” as we also see female versions of famous warlords like Takeda Shingen and Uesugi Kenshin. That being said, Oda Nobunaga is still a dude.

You can check out the trailer below and have a good Saturday afternoon laugh.

Samurai Maiden will release this winter for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC both in Japan and in the west.

