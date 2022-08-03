Samurai Maiden for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC Announced by D3 Publisher
Following the tease published a few days ago, D3 Publisher fully revealed its new game Samurai Maiden for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.
Following the tease published a few days ago, D3 Publisher fully revealed its new game Samurai Maiden.
The game is defined a “Girls Sword-fighting Action” title and it’s releasing this winter for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And yes, if you’re wondering, this includes North America and Europe.
Those who purchase the PS4 version will also be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
The title, which is strictly single-player, is developed by SHADE Inc, which you may know for Kandagawa Jet Girls and Bullet Girls Phantasia.
The character design is by illustrator Miwano Rag, and the cast of voice actors announced so far is as follows.
- Tsumugi Tamaori: Yuki Yomichi
- Iyo: Miku Ito
- Hagane: Sumire Uesaka
- Komimi: Miyu Tomita
- Nobunaga Oda: Takaya Kuroda
Below you can check out a trailer, the first screenshots, and an official description.
“A temple in flames. Swirls of black smoke rise high into the sky.
The angry shouts of soldiers can be heard all around.
Before you stands a bearded old man… Wait, is that Nobunaga Oda?!
A young woman from the 21st century with sharp swordsmanship skills finds herself in Honnō-ji during the Sengoku period!
Together with a trio of newfound ninja friends, she races through the Underworld beneath Honnō-ji, confronted by enraged corpses at every turn
! can stop this all-female powerhouse team, as the young woman turned samurai slashes up enemies while the ninja wipe them out with their fierce ninjutsu!
And when things get tough, activate the Devoted Heart technique to have samurai and ninja lock lips to enhance their abilities!
There are so many exhilarating, epic battles to take on!
Slay the Demon Lord of the Sengoku period and forge everlasting bonds with your ninja friends!
A brand-new female-led sword-fighting action game is here!“