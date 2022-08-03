Samurai Maiden for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC Announced by D3 Publisher

Image Source: D3 Publis

Following the tease published a few days ago, D3 Publisher fully revealed its new game Samurai Maiden for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.

The game is defined a “Girls Sword-fighting Action” title and it’s releasing this winter for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And yes, if you’re wondering, this includes North America and Europe.

Those who purchase the PS4 version will also be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

The title, which is strictly single-player, is developed by SHADE Inc, which you may know for Kandagawa Jet Girls and Bullet Girls Phantasia.

The character design is by illustrator Miwano Rag, and the cast of voice actors announced so far is as follows.

Tsumugi Tamaori: Yuki Yomichi

Iyo: Miku Ito

Hagane: Sumire Uesaka

Komimi: Miyu Tomita

Nobunaga Oda: Takaya Kuroda

Below you can check out a trailer, the first screenshots, and an official description.

