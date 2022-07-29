New Console Game Starring Katana-Wielding Maiden Teased by D3 Publisher; Reveal Coming Next Week

Today D3 Publisher released a teaser trailer of a brand new game for consoles titled “something” Maiden, to be fully released next week.

The “something” is a word made of four characters, likely katakana or hiragana, which has not been revealed yet. Since the developer has recently filed for the “Samurai Maiden” and the URL of the teaser website includes “s_maiden,” it’s nearly safe to assume that the title will indeed be that.

The teaser trailer shows a long-haired girl wearing a school uniform and wielding a katana, while her other arm is wrapped in mystical scrolls.

More information has been promised for August 2, when the game will likely be fully revealed. At the moment, we do know that it’s a “home video game,” and as such, it’ll release on consoles.

You can watch the trailer below.

If you’re unfamiliar with D3 Publisher, it’s a Japanese developer known for games that can be considered a bit “out there” one way or the other, including the Earth Defense Force series, the sixth mainline title of which releases in Japan this month.

They’re certainly not new to the “girls with swords” concept, as they’re also behind the Onechanbara series.

Of course, you can expect to read all about the new game here on Twinfinite as soon as D3 Publisher reveals it.