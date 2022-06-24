Earth Defense Force 6 Gets New PS5 Gameplay Showing Split-Screen, Online Co-Op, and More

Today D3 Publisher showcased a lot of gameplay of its upcoming action game Earth Defense Force 6.

The gameplay was directly by producer Nobuyuki Okajima and played on the PS5 version of the game.

The first clip below shows a bit of single player, and we also get to take a look at rideable bikes in action.

The second clip shows the first look at split-screen co-op, which allows two players to exterminate aliens on a single console.

The third moves on to 4-player online co-op multiplayer.

You can check them all out below.

Earth Defense Force 6 will release in Japan on August 25 for PS5 and PS4. A free upgrade option will be offered from PS4 to PS5.

No western release has been announced for the moment, but D3 Publisher has been good at launching its games in North America and Europe, so it’s likely to come at some point. Of course, we’ll let you know as soon as D3 Publisher reveals anything relevant about this.