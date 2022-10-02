Lots of Muv-Luv Alternative Models Presented by Kotobukiya at All Japan Model & Hobby Show 2022

The All Japan Model & Hobby Show 2022 is being hosted at Tokyo Big Sight and Kotobukiya came armed with goodies for Muv-Luv Alternative fans.

First of all, we get to see the first unpainted prototype of the Type-77 Gekishin plastic model kit, which was previously shown only in illustration form.

On top of that, the company showcased the first painted prototype of the Type-97 Fubuki. Both of these are entirely new models created to celebrate the Muv-Luv Alternative anime.

Neither has a release window for the moment.

We also get plenty more plastic model kit reprints from the old series, all of which are going up for pre-orders.

1/144 Scale Type-00F Takemikazuchi Mana Tsukuyomi Version

Non-Scale Type-00R Takemikazuchi Imperial Royal Guard 16th Batallion Commander Version

1/144 Type-94 Shiranui Isumi Valkyries Version

Non-Scale Type-94 Shiranui Full-Option Version

1/144 Grapper Class BETA

1/144 Tank Class Beta

We also get to see a Non-Scale F-14 Tomcat that doesn’t have a release window just yet.

You can see plenty of images below shot by yours truly at the booth.

In the gallery below you can also savor the official images of the painted Fubuki shared directly by Kotobukiya.

Incidentally, the latest game of the series Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse was recently released on Steam, and you can read our review.

The second season of the anime is also about to air on October 5,

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with creator Kouki Yoshimune and Tororo himself.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.