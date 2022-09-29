Muv-Luv Alternative Anime Season 2 Gets Awesome Trailer; Opening & Ending Theme Songs Revealed

it’s almost time for the second seasoon of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime.

Today Avex had a bunch of news to share about the upcoming season 2 of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime.

First and foremost, we get to see a new trailer, and it’s a great one with plenty of action and glimpses of moments we pretty much know will be emotional.

Secondly. we get the reveal of the theme songs. The ending theme will be once more performed by VWP, which also performed the ending theme of the first season. The title is “Reunion.”

The opening song is likely the one that will excite veterans fans of the series, as it’ll be a collaboration between Minami Kuribayashi and JAM Project. The title is “Akatsuki o Ute” and it sounds as stellar as the artists involved suggest.

On top of this all, we get to take a look at the cover art of the two Blu-Ray boxes for the second series, on top of a see-through plastic model kit of the Type-94 Shiranui that will be released by Kotobukiya.

You can check everything out below.

Image Source: Avex

Incidentally, the latest game of the series Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse was recently released on Steam, and you can read our review.

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with creator Kouki Yoshimune and brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.