Konami Announces Silent Hill f, and It’s Nightmare Fuel for the Trypophobic

Today, Konami hosted the SILENT HILL Transmission featuring a variety of announcements about the Silent Hill franchise. Silent Hill has been largely dormant since its last release in 2012, Silent Hill: Downpour and Silent Hill: Book of Memories.

At the very end of today’s presentation, we got our first look at a Silent Hill f, a brand new game in the Silent Hill series being developed by Neobards Entertainment. Neobards is known for working on games in the Resident Evil series including Resident Evil Re:Verse, Resident Evil VII Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3.

The trailer itself was full of haunting imagery that is sure to make you squirm, especially if you have a fear of clusters of small holes. The opening shows several shots of an abandoned town complete with the classic Silent Hill fog. We follow a character as she creeps her way through the town and slowly gets devoured by blood-red flowers. To top it all off, dolls. Creepy dolls. Get us out of here.

You can see the full trailer for Silent Hill f below:

Silent Hill f will feature a story written by Ryukishi07 and creature and character design by kera. Motoi Okamoto, formerly of Nintendo and known for his work on games like Pikmin and Luigi’s Mansion, is the producer on this new title.

News regarding a release date for Silent Hill f has yet to be shared, but we will be sure to keep you posted on all the latest developments as more is revealed in the future.

Related Posts