Resident Evil Showcase Coming Later this Week

Today Capcom announced a “Resident Evil Showcase” airing later this week.

The livestream will be hosted on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 3:00 pm PDT, 6:00 pm EDT, 11:00 pm BST, and midnight CEST, depending on where you live.

It’ll include news about Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Resident Evil 4, “and more.”

At the moment, we don’t know what that “more” may be, so we’ll have to wait and see what it’s all about.

You can find the tweet below, with a quick video teasing the show.

The next Resident Evil Showcase begins October 20th at 3:00 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST!

Featuring Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4, everyone is welcome to co-stream the event!

🌿 https://t.co/hqujZb66JQ pic.twitter.com/7Irt58LRpC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 17, 2022

Alongside the Silent Hill Transmission on Wednesday, this event certainly creates a pretty nice “one-two punch” about survival horror franchises just in time for Halloween.

Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion DLC will release on Oct. 28, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

If you’re unfamiliar with Resident Evil: Village, which is already available for the same platforms, you can read our review.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Mar. 24, 2023. It’ll certainly be interesting to see if Capcom is ready to showcase new gameplay at this event.