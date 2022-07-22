Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition Shows Lady Dimitrescu & More in Action as Pre-Orders Open

Capcom revealed new details, a trailer, and screenshots about the Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion DLC.

First of all, we get to see the new characters who will join the playable cast of “The Mercenaries Additional Orders” mode.

These are Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg, and Chris Redfield.

On top of that, we will also get two new stages, the Bloody Village and Bloody River.

More improvements to the mode have also been provided.

On top of the Mercenaries news, we also learn that the Gold Edition, alongside the Winters’ Expansion, is available for pre-order today. You’ll also get a bonus, the “Street Wolf Outfit,” which is a costume Rosemary Winters can wear in the “Shadows of Rose” story.

You can see it in the gallery under the trailer.

Here’s how Capcom itself describes the gameplay of the new characters directly from the press release.

“Lady Dimitrescu looms large over enemies in this action-packed mode, where she brings her nine-foot stature to bear against any Lycans or other foes unfortunate enough to cross her path. In combat, Lady Dimitrescu builds a Thrill meter by slicing adversaries to ribbons with her razor-sharp talons. This allows her to perform special actions like slamming down hostiles or summoning her daughters. Meanwhile, Lord Karl Heisenberg possesses his own electrifying powers. Equipped with a massive hammer and the ability to manipulate magnetic currents, Heisenberg can really put a charge into his attacks. The terrifying creations from Heisenberg’s factory, Soldat Jets, also join him in the fray – but be mindful not to get caught in the crossfire of their self-destructive assaults. Heisenberg can also trade off movement speed to see what enemies are made of by pulling them in with his magnetic field or put on a show everyone can enjoy by slinging scrap metal, like saw blades, their way. Chris Redfield also S.T.A.R.S. in “The Mercenaries Additional Orders.” The legendary BSAA agent packs a serious straight punch that can not only get him out of situations where he’s stuck between a rock and a hard place, but it also builds up his Onslaught gauge in a hurry as well. When Onslaught is active, Chris moves and reloads with lightning speed. Chris can also request support from the Hound Wolf Squad by using his target locator to pinpoint enemy positions and call in support strikes.”

Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion DLC will release on October 28, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

If you’re unfamiliar with Resident Evil: Village, which is already available for the same platforms, you can read our review.