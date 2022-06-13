Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition Adds Third Person Mode, New Mercenaries, & New Rose Story DLC

Resident Evil Village is getting a Gold Edition. Find out more about what it has inside.

Today, during the Capcom Showcase, we got plenty of great updates on some of the company’s biggest games. Resident Evil: Village was one of those titles, as the hit 2021 release took the spotlight with a handful of huge announcements.

The game is set to get a brand new Gold Edition, which includes the following:

Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective.

The Mercenaries Additional Orders introduces new playable characters and stages.

Shadows of Rose continues the story of Ethan’s daughter Rosemary

You can check out the official trailer for yourself down below.

Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition arrives Nov. 10, 2022. For more information on the game, be sure to check back to the site for updates, as we’ll post everything that is released in the following months about the new content as soon as it is released.

For more on the Capcom Showcase, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite. We’ve got all the coverage you could ever need coming out of the event, including plenty of gameplay, news, and features that fans of the company will surely love.

