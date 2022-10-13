God of War Ragnarok Is Getting a PS5 Bundle; New Trailer Released

Today has seen the release of a new trailer for God of War Ragnarok touting its special immersive features on PS5 specifically. The trailer even drops a surprise at the end for PS4 players looking to upgrade. First, let’s cover those immersion features.

The tricky thing is that not all of these features are organic within the game, most of what is shown requires external hardware like a TV capable of 4K or a headset capable of 3D audio (such as the official PlayStation one). However, the terrific haptic feedback of the DualSense is something that every PS5 owner can absolutely look forward to with the new game to ratchet up the weight of the combat.

The trailer itself is only 30 seconds, which gives you just enough understanding to want to be able to experience the two other features. Considering you have a little under a month to acquire extra hardware, there’s still time.

As an extra treat, the end of the trailer shows a God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle. This is the first we are seeing of it, though it doesn’t seem to be anything other than a standard Disc Edition PS5 that includes a copy of the game. Sorry for those hoping for some nicely designed console, at least you can probably still get your hands on the special God of War Ragnarok DualSense controller.

God of War Ragnarok is coming to PS4 and PS5 on Nov. 9. While it is PlayStation exclusive for now, the first God of War did eventually come to PC, and we are seeing more PlayStation ports happening all the time.