Armed Fantasia by Wild Arms Developers Shows WIP Gameplay & Art in New Trailer With Nostalgic Music

The new trailer of Armed Fantasia is full of Wild Arms vibes.

Today Wild Bunch Productions released a new trailer of their upcoming JRPG Armed Fantasia.

The trailer focuses on showcasing work-in-progress gameplay and awesome concept art, but perhaps even more exciting is the music “Swept Away at the end of Earth.”

For those of you who remember Wild Arms, it’ll probably be hard not to feel nostalgia.

Armed Fantasia is a“western punk” JRPG developed by Wild Bunch Production. At the helm will be Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko, alongside Wild Arms 5 and XF character designer Tomomi Sasaki, and composers Michiko Naruke (who created the music for Wild Arms) and Noriyasu Uematsu.

The game was funded via Kickstarter with a successful campaign alongside another JRPG by a veteran team, Penny Blood. Together they received over $2.5 million from fans.

