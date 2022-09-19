Armed Fantasia by Wild Arms Developers Gets New WIP Gameplay Video & Details

The Wild Arms spiritual successor Armed Fantasia is looking very promising.

Today the developers at Wild Bunch Production released a new gameplay video if the upcoming Wild Arms spiritual successor Armed Fantasia.

The video showcases a forest area in which some enemies have been placed, with the character named Alicia as she traverses the place. Like in the previous video, many elements that will appear in the final game are still missing.

You can check it out below.

We also learn more about the battle system in a Kickstarter update, specifically the mechanics behind equipping a certain ARM on each character.

Whenever a character is equipped with an ARM, they gain access to the following skills.

Command Skills – Active skills that the player can select during battle.

Reaction Skills – Passive skills that automatically activate under specific circumstances.

Support Skills – Passive skills that increase a character’s stats and make them more powerful.

There are six arm types and each type has a party role associated with it. Here are a few examples:

Gun ARMs put characters in a Role that takes actions quickly and can attack multiple enemies.

Spear ARMs put characters in a Role that boasts high attack, high defense, and the ability to take lots of physical damage.

Staff ARMs put characters in a Role that allows them to attack enemies with elemental magic.

The ability to change roles by switching ARMs is the “Role Change System.”

Initially, characters can only wield ARMs of the type they’re used to, but upon reaching level 30, you get the ability to add a second ARM type. They will gain another every further 10 levels. The player decides the order in which they unlock.

We then hear about the Cross-Link feature. Only 3 characters can participate actively in the battle, and they’re the front row. The rest of the characters are in the back row. These provide support but they don’t show up on the battlefield.

You can create a Cross-Link by associating a character in the front row with a partner in the back row.

When it’s your turn, you can swap cross-linked characters from front to back row. Supporters in the back row can use Reaction Skills to help out when the conditions for their activation is achieved. Those can also be chained.

On top of that, characters in the front row gain the Support Skill of the linked character in the back row. If they have the same support skills, they actually stack.

Below you can also see art of the protagonists with different ARMs.

The Kickstarter campaign has received $1,314,113 in pledges at the moment of this writing of which over $876,000 are specifically dedicated to Armed Fantasia, while the rest was pledged to Yukikaze’s Penny Blood,.

Both games are fully funded and they’re well on their way into the stretch goals, with 10 days to go on the clock.

They’re coming for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and tentatively for a possible next-generation Nintendo console.