Armed Fantasia by Wild Arms Developers Gets Impressive WIP Gameplay Video Showing its World

Today the developers of the upcoming JRPG Armed Fantasia released a rather spiffy gameplay video.

While this is heavily work-in-progress, as mentioned in a Kickstarter update, it’s meant to provide a look a feel for the atmosphere in the field maps of the game.

That being said, terrain, lighting and character actions are WIP, and things like character swaying and shaders have been left out.

In case you’re not familiar with it, Armed fantasia is a “western punk” JRPG developed by Wild Bunch Production. At the helm will be Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko, alongside Wild Arms 5 and XF character designer Tomomi Sasaki, and composers Michiko Naruke (who created the music for Wild Arms) and Noriyasu Agematsu.

You can check it out below.

We also get an update on the joint Kickstarter campaign with Penny Blood by the creators of Shadow Hearts, showing both individual goals and common ones.

The campaign has received $1,314,113 in pledges at the moment of this writing.

Both games are fully funded and they’re well on their way into the stretch goals, with 20 days to go on the clock.

They’re coming for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and tentatively for a possible next-generation Nintendo console.