Kickstarter for Armed Fantasia & Penny Blood By Wild Arms & Shadow Hearts Creators Fully Funded in Less than a Day

Armed Fantasia amd Penny Blood By Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts are now fully funded on Kickstarter.

Less than a day has passed since the joint Kickstarter for Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood has been launched, and it already passed its funding goal.

The two studios had jointly asked for $750,000 including the basic funding for both games, and the goal has been achieved in approximately 16 hours.

In case you’ve missed the news, Armed fantasia is a “western punk” JRPG developed by Wild Bunch Production. At the helm will be Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko, alongside Wild Arms 5 and XF character designer Tomomi Sasaki, and composers Michiko Naruke (who created the music for Wild Arms) and Noriyasu Agematsu.

Penny Blood is a noir JRPG set in the 1920s developed by Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose. Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida, character designer Miyako Kato, and composer Yoshitaka Hirota will also return together.

With this kind of pedigree, it isn’t too surprising that the Kickstarter campaign has been successful.

Now, with a month left on the counter, we’ll have to see how far the games will go into their stretch goals.

Those will be reached separately, but also jointly, meaning that pledges for each game will contribute to reaching its own stretch goals but also a “combo” stretch goal that will benefit both.

If the console stretch goal is reached (for the moment the amount has not been announced but it could be the $1,000,000 joint goal if the hint is any indication), the games will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with a tentative Nintendo option if the house of Zelda and Mario releases new hardware in the meanwhile.

For the sake of full disclosure, the author of this article already pledged to the Kickstarter campaign for both games. I’m sure not many will be surprised by this.