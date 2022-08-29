Kickstarter Launches for Armed Fantasia & Penny Blood By Wild Arms & Shadow Hearts Creators

Image Source: Wild Bunch Production

The joint Kickstarter campaign for the JRPGs Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood by the creators of Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts has been launched.

The campaign is available here and aims to gather at least $750,000 in pledges from backers.

You can pledge approximately $42 for both games in digital versions or $80 for both. Physical versions are also available alongside several additional pledge options. Proceeds will support the development of both games.

Stretch goals will be reached separately, but also jointly, meaning that pledges for each game will contribute to reaching its own stretch goals but also a “combo” stretch goal that will benefit both.

Armed fantasy is a “western punk” JRPG developed by Wild Bunch Production. At the helm will be Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko, alongside Wild Arms 5 and XF character designer Tomomi Sasaki, and composers Michiko Naruke (who created the music for Wild Arms) and Noriyasu Agematsu.

Penny Blood is a noir JRPG set in the 1920s developed by Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose. Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida, character designer Miyako Kato, and composer Yoshitaka Hirota will also return together.

If the console stretch goal is reached (for the moment the amount has not been announced but it could be the $1,000,000 joint goal if the hint is any indication), the games will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with a tentative Nintendo option if the house of Mario and Zelda releases new hardware in the meanwhile.

The estimated release date for both games is listed as March 2025.

Below you can enjoy a video introducing the Kickstarter campaign showing both games and a few clips of Penny Blood.

