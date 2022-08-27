Armed Fantasia & Penny Blood By Wild Arms & Shadow Hearts Creators Hitting Kickstarter Next Week

Image Source: Wild Bunch Production

Creators of classic JRPGs are going to ask for the fans’ support next week as two new games will jointly hit Kickstarter.

The first game is the “western punk” JRPG Armed Fantasia developed by Image Source: Wild Bunch Production. At the helm will be Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko, alongside Wild Arms 5 and XF character designer Tomomi Sasaki, and composers Michiko Naruke (who created the music for Wild Arms) and Noriyasu Uematsu.

The second game is Penny Blood, a noir JRPG set in the 1920s developed by Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose. Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida, character designer Miyako Kato, and composer Yoshitaka Hirota will also return together.

The developers of both games have decided to team up for a “Double Kickstarter” that will launch next week on August 30.

The common Kickstarter goal will be $750,000, and pledges will contribute to the funding and stretch goals of both games.

It will appear at this URL, even if it isn’t yet available.

For the moment, we get to see artwork and screenshots for both games, which you can enjoy below.

Armed Fantasia

Image Source: Wild Bunch Production

Penny Blood

Image Source: Yukikaze

For the sake of full disclosure, while the author of this article has not yet pledged to the Kickstarter for Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood, simply because it isn’t available just yet, you can bet your rear that he will as soon as it’s possible.