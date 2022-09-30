Armed Fantasia & Penny Blood by Wild Arms & Shadow Hearts Devs End Successful Kickstarter Campaign

Wild Bunch Productions and Yukikaze just completed their successful joint Kickstarter campaign for Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood.

Fans have pledged a total of 379,328,385 yen to the two games, which equates to approximately $2.6 million.

All the stretch goals announced by the developers have been achieved, including the latest ones at $1.66 million for Armed Fantasia and $899,000 for Penny Blood.

The success of the Kickstarter campaign should not surprise, due to their pedigree.

Armed Fantasia is a“western punk” JRPG developed by Wild Bunch Production. At the helm will be Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko, alongside Wild Arms 5 and XF character designer Tomomi Sasaki, and composers Michiko Naruke (who created the music for Wild Arms) and Noriyasu Uematsu.

Penny Blood is a noir JRPG set in the 1920s developed by Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose. Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida, character designer Miyako Kato, and composer Yoshitaka Hirota will also return together.

They’re coming for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and tentatively for a possible next-generation Nintendo console.

Bellow, you can check out a summary of all stretch goals achieved directly from Kickstarter.

Image Source: Wild Bunch productions/Yukikaze

For the sake of full disclosure, it’s worth mentioning that the author of this post has backed both Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood on Kickstarter.