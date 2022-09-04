Star Ocean: The Divine Force Will Feature “Pandora” by Hyde as its Theme Song

“Pandora” by Hyde will be the teme song of Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

Today Square Enix announced the theme song that will be featured in its upcoming JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

As revealed on Twitter, the publisher secured a rather big deal for the song, which will be “Pandora” by ultra-popular (at least in Japan) singer Hyde. It’ll be the first song he releases in 2022.

If you aren’t familiar with Hyde, he’s likely the most well-known and longevous Japanese rock singer, having risen to fame all the way back in 2020 with L’Arc-en-Ciel.

At the moment, the song “Pandora” itself has not been revealed just yet.

We're excited to announce that the artist HYDE's first new song of 2022, PANDORA, will be the theme song for #StarOcean The Divine Force! pic.twitter.com/LSeymON0Uy — STAR OCEAN (@StarOcean) September 4, 2022

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

