GrimGrimoire OnceMore by Vanillaware, Void Terrarium 2, & More Localizations Announced by NIS America

NIS America announced localizations aplenty including Vanillaware’s GrimGrimoire OnceMore, Void Terrarium 2, Process of Elimination, and more.

Today NIS America hosted its previously-announced 2022 showcase delivering plenty of news and reveals for the fans of its many Japanese games.

Below you can check out all the news and trailers showcased at the NIS America Showcase 2022, neatly arranged in case you’ve missed the presentation.

Void Terrarium 2

We get the announcement of the localization of Void Terrarium 2, which has you take care of the young Toriko again in her terrarium.

It’ll come west in spring 2023 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Process of Elimination

Another localization announcement comes for Nippon Ichi Software’s Tantei Bokumetsu, which will come west in early 2023 for PS4, and Nintendo Switch with the title “Process of Elimination.”

Monster Menu: The Scavenger Cookbook

The third localization announcement comes for the cooking-strategy JRPG Shikabane Kurai no Bouken.

It'll release in the west mixing its dungeon-delving and cooking antics in spring 2023 for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Raiden IV Mikado Remix

Moss’ bullet hell shoot ’em up Raiden IV Mikado Remix got a new trailer, on top of a release date reveal. It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 31, 2023 in North America.

European gamers will have to wait for February 3.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore

One last surprise comes from the acclaimed developers at Vanillaware. NIS America will localize the beautiful GrimGrimoire remaster GrimGrimoire OnceMore.

It’s coming in spring 2023 for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.