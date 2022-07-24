GrimGrimoire OnceMore by Vanillaware for PS4 & Switch Gets New Trailer Showing Alchemy in Action

Today Nippon Ichi Software released a new trailer of the upcoming RTS remaster GrimGrimoire OnceMore.

The trailer focuses on Alchemy, one of the kinds of magic available in the game, allowing you to summon different familiars to do your bidding.

We get to see the Blob, the Gargoyle, the Golem, the Homunculus, and the Chimera, showing the full range of familiars available to summon and fight when using Alchemy runes.

You can check out the trailer below.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore will release in Japan on July 28, for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original trailer, another one, a third, a fourth, a fifth, a sixth, and a seventh.

If you’re not familiar with the original GrimGrimoire, it was originally released in 2007 for PlayStation 2. This new remaster includes plenty of new elements, on top of higher-resolution visuals and wide-screen format.

At the moment, NIS America (which also published the original game in North America) hasn’t announced a western release, so we’ll have to wait and see whether this game is brought over, but I would be surprised if it isn’t.

If you’re not familiar with Vanillaware, it’s a niche but extremely respected developer well-known for its beautiful 2D art (as you can easily see for yourself in the trailer). Their most recent game is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.