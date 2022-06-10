GrimGrimoire OnceMore by Vanillaware for PS4 & Switch Gets Extensive Trailer Showing Spirit Magic in Action

TodaNippon Ichi Software released another extensive trailer of the upcoming real-time strategy JRPG remaster GrimGrimoire OnceMore.

This time around we get to see the base of the gameplay, spirit magic, which lets you summon plenty of different spirits including elves, fairies, unicorns, and even Titania.

Each of them has different features and skills, like recharging mana or paralyzing enemies.

On top of that, there is a wheel of four elements that makes spirits more or less effective against those belonging to different elements.

You can check it out below.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore will release in Japan on July 28, for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original trailer, another one, a third, and a fourth.

If you’re not familiar with the original GrimGrimoire, it was originally released in 2007 for PlayStation 2. This new remaster includes plenty of new elements, on top of higher-resolution visuals and wide-screen format.

At the moment, NIS America (which also published the original game in North America) hasn’t announced a western release, so we’ll have to wait and see whether this game is brought over, but I would be surprised if it isn’t.

If you’re not familiar with Vanillaware, it’s a niche but extremely respected developer well-known for its beautiful 2D art (as you can easily see for yourself in the trailer). Their most recent game is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Incidentally, you can probably see some of its elements in today’s trailers.