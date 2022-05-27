GrimGrimoire OnceMore by Vanillaware for PS4 & Switch Gets Extensive Trailer All About the Story

Nippon Ichi Software released another charming trailer of the upcoming real-time strategy JRPG remaster GrimGrimoire OnceMore.

The trailer is quite long, counting nearly eight minutes of footage, and it focuses on the story, which is quite interesting and full of colorful characters. Vanillaware’s masterful touch is definitely visible here, both in the beautiful art and the storytelling.

You can check it out below.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore will release in Japan on July 28, for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original trailer, another one, and a third.

If you’re not familiar with the original GrimGrimoire, it was originally released in 2007 for PlayStation 2. This new remaster includes plenty of new elements, on top of higher-resolution visuals and wide-screen format.

At the moment, NIS America (which also published the original game in North America) hasn’t announced a western release, so we’ll have to wait and see whether this game is brought over, but I would be surprised if it isn’t.

If you’re not familiar with Vanillaware, it’s a niche but extremely respected developer well-known for its beautiful 2D art (as you can easily see for yourself in the trailer). Their most recent game is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Incidentally, you can probably see some of its elements in today’s trailers.