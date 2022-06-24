GrimGrimoire OnceMore by Vanillaware for PS4 & Switch Gets New Trailer; Soundtrack Release Announced

Today Nippon Ichi Software released a new trailer of the upcoming RTS remaseter GrimGrimoire OnceMore, coming for PS4 and Switch.

The trailer focuses on Necromancy, one of the magical elements included in the game, which allows the player to summon spirits and undead.

As usual, it shows the beautiful artwork by Vanillaware, which has become pretty much a trademark for the developer.

On top of the video, we also get the announcement of a soundtrack set with 2 CD including 25 songs. 7 of them have been newly composed and recorded for the remaster.

The soundtrack will release in Japan on July 28 (at the same time as the game) and it’ll be priced at 3,080 yen (approximately $23).

Below you can watch both a trailer and another video including samples from the soundtrack.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore will release in Japan on July 28, for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original trailer, another one, a third, a fourth, and a fifth.

If you’re not familiar with the original GrimGrimoire, it was originally released in 2007 for PlayStation 2. This new remaster includes plenty of new elements, on top of higher-resolution visuals and wide-screen format.

At the moment, NIS America (which also published the original game in North America) hasn’t announced a western release, so we’ll have to wait and see whether this game is brought over, but I would be surprised if it isn’t.

If you’re not familiar with Vanillaware, it’s a niche but extremely respected developer well-known for its beautiful 2D art (as you can easily see for yourself in the trailer). Their most recent game is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.