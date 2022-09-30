Minecraft Legends Trailer Is All About its Familiar & New Mobs; Creepers Are on Our Side

Microsoft released a new trailer of the upcoming action strategy game Minecraft Legends, focusing on your newfound friendly mobs.

This time around, the trailer is all about the mobs that will fight by your side in Minecraft Legends, including classic Vanillla Minecraft fare and plenty of new ones as well, including some really cute golems.

One of the most unique aspects of Minecraft Legends is that mobs who would usually be hostile to the player they’re now friends.

This means that ranks upon ranks of skeletons and zombies will form the backbone of our armies (wearing cute hats to avoid bursting into flames during the day), while the infamous Creepers will be our crack units ready to demolish enemy fortifications.

We also hear how the development team applied small twists to their design to make them cuter and more relatable, while still respecting their original looks.

You can watch the video below.

Minecraft Legends was announced back in June and will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in 2023.

