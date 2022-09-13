Harvest Moon Remake Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Announced for Summer 2023

Source: Marvelous

The beloved game Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is finally getting a remake with the latest version of Story of Seasons in Summer 2023. In Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you’ll be able to explore the vast world of Forgotten Valley and lead a pleasant farming life alongside the nearby residents of the area.

You can check out the official announcement trailer from Marvelous on YouTube, as shown here:

Like many Harvest Moon storylines, you’ll inherit your father’s old farm and do your best to restore the land to its former glory. For example, players can participate in a variety of activities, such as managing crops, taking care of animals, fishing, finding treasures at dig sites, and helping out with tasks in Forgotten Valley.

You’ll also get the chance to befriend any townspeople by talking with them or providing them with unique gifts. Moreover, you can embark on a romantic relationship with certain characters and create a family that can help you with the farm.

On top of all these features of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, characters will age as time goes on, and you’ll notice some changes to their physical characteristics, including gray hair and wrinkles. In addition, your child will grow older and choose a specific career based on how you raised them.

As you wait for more updates for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you can check out more announcements for this month’s Nintendo Direct, such as Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Rune Factory 3 Special, and Octopath Traveler 2.

