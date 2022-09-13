Octopath Traveler 2 Announced; Coming in February 2023
During the latest Nintendo Direct, Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler 2.
The new chapter of the Octopath Traveler series will bring new travelers, whose paths will vary depending on the time of day.
The game will include eight brand-new heroes for players to follow in their epic adventures.
Octopath Traveler 2 will release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023.
You can check out the trailer below, alongside an official description from Nintendo.
This game is a brand-new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide. It takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights.
In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era.
Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life?
Every path is yours to take.
Embark on an adventure all your own.
- Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.
- The series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights.
- The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.
- Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.
- Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.