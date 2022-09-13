Octopath Traveler 2 Announced; Coming in February 2023

During the latest Nintendo Direct, Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler 2.

The new chapter of the Octopath Traveler series will bring new travelers, whose paths will vary depending on the time of day.

The game will include eight brand-new heroes for players to follow in their epic adventures.

Octopath Traveler 2 will release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023.

You can check out the trailer below, alongside an official description from Nintendo.

This game is a brand-new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide. It takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era.

Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life?

Every path is yours to take. Embark on an adventure all your own.

