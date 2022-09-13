Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Arrives in the West Early 2023

Today, during the latest Nintendo Direct event, KOEI TECMO Games revealed a brand new trailer for Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, revealing that the game would be coming to the West for the first time ever on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox in early 2023.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was originally released on the Wii back in 2008, telling the story of Ruka Minazuki, one of a group of girls who were held captive on the island for unknown reasons. Years later, she awakens with no memory of what happened to her, forcing her to explore Rougetsu Island to find answers.

