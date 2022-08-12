All the News & Trailers from THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022: 25 Unannounced Games in Development

THQ Nordic hosted its Digital Showcase 2022 showing many games, some of which we already knew about, and some that are completely new.

Below you can check out all the news and trailers presented at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022, neatly arranged in case you’ve missed the presentation.

Alone in the Dark

We start with horror and Pieces Interactive, which revealed the return of Alone in the Dark, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It’s a reimagination of the classic game of the franchise of the same name.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed

The Destroy All Humans franchise is back with Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 30, 2022.

Space for Sale

The next game brings us to alien planets with Space for Sale, coming to PC, a cutesy game that lets us create habitable structures for our alient tenants.

Gothic 1 Remake

We finally get to see more of the remake of Gothic 1, or simply “Gothic” if you will. The game is in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Jagged Alliance 3

We get to see more of Jagged Alliance 3, the turn-based tactical combat game coming to PC developed by Hemimont Games. Both solo and online co-op gameplay are supported.

The Valiant

A new trailer provides a new look at the medieval tactical RTS The Valiant by Kite Games, which is coming to PC.

Tempest Rising

3D realms, Slipgate Ironworks, and 2B Games presented and new classic-style RTS with a pedigree with Tempest Rising, coming to PC in 2023.

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

We move on with Crusader Kings not Crusader Kings with Knights of Honor II: Sovereign, which got a new trailer. This grand strategy game by Black Sea adds real-time-strategy to the formula and is coming to PC.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning

Appeal Studios presented Outcast 2: A New Beginning, which got a new trailer providing a look at the shooting and open-world gameplay. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Wreckreation

Thee Fields Entertainment presented its wacky racing game Wreckreation, which prompts players to build crazy tracks in a massive open world, share them with friends, and race on them.

Way of the Hunter

A new trailer of Way of the Hunter showcased a new look at the upcoming hunting simulation by Nine Rocks Games, which is coming really soon, on August 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever brings wrestling action to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The trailer was already leaked, but you can check it out below. The game will be playable at Gamescom in Germany later this month.

Stuntfest: World Tour

More wacky stunt racing comes with Stuntfest: World Tour, coming to PC. While a release date is not available yet, the “Summer of Stunts” playtest will be available for free this weekend. You can request access here.

Spongebob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Beloved cartoon hero Spongebob SquarePants returns with Spongebob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. The action platforming game by Purple Lamp Studios got a new trailer showing plenty of gameplay.

The game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

At the very least we also saw a very small tease of a new South Park game in development. The tease included just the logo below, but at least we know it’s coming.

Last but not least, we learn that THQ Nordic has 43 games in development not including Hanygames, which means that 25 remains unannounced after today’s showcase.