New Saints Row Trailer Is All About the Story

Saints Row got a new trailer about story and characters.

Today Deep Silver and Volition released a new trailer dedicated to the upcoming open-world action game Saints Row.

This time around, the trailer showcases the fledging Saints as they discover that if they want to be relevant, they need to strike it out on their own and form their own gang. Yet, they actually want to be more than your usual street gang of thugs.

We get to see our allies and some of our rivals, and plenty of shooting, explosions, and bombastic action, as you may expect from the Saints Row franchise.

There’s also a small glimpse of how your personal customized boss will replace the default one in the cutscenes.

Saints Row will be released on August 23, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Another set of videos introduces Kevin and his voice actor Greg Chun. We also take a look at Izzy, the beautiful cat behind the Saints’ mascot, Snickerdoodle, on top of a video focusing on the rather crazy car customization available in the game.