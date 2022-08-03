New Saints Row Trailer & Video Interview Are All About Kevin & His Voice Actor Greg Chun

Deep Silver and Volition released two new videos dedicated to the upcoming open-world action game Saints Row.

The first video is a trailer and it’s all about introducing Kevin, your typical “guy who knows a guy, who knows a guy” with connections everywhere in Santo Ileso.

Formerly part of the idols, he has changed sides to the Saints, bringing with him his connections, his amazing cooking skills, his ability to party like it’s 1999, and more.

If you want to know more about the actor behind the character, the second video is for you, as it’s a mini-interview with Greg Chun, who talks about his relationship with the character and the game.

Greg Chun certainly isn’t new to portraying larger-than-live characters in crime-related games, as you may know him for having played protagonist Takayuki Yagami in Sega’s Judgment and Lost Judgment, on top of Yu Nanba in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

You can watch both videos below.

Saints Row will be released on August 23, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’d like to read more, you can check out our interview with UI Artist Danielle Benthien, while a trailer showing character creation and another about wingsuiting are available for your visual pleasure.