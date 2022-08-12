New Saints Row Trailer Reveals Crazy Car Customization

Deep Silver and Volition released a new trailer dedicated to the upcoming open-world action game Saints Row.

This time around we return to Jim Rob’s, a garage that was actually already featured in another trailer, and we see how we can pretty literally pimp our ride.

The car customization feature appears to be very extensive, from somewhat classic upgrades to absolutely bonkers ones, allowing us to express our personality with how our wheels look like.

It appears that you can customize both the interior and exterior of a car and add plenty of different accessories and decorations.

This likely shouldn’t be surprising, considering that customization has always been a very important part of the Saints Row franchise, albeit it was previously limited to the main character.

You can check the trailer out below.

Saints Row will be released on August 23, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

