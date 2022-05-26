New Saints Row Video Highlights Vehicle Upgrade Locations

This new Saints Row reboot video serves as a tongue-in-cheek in-universe “ad”. The ad shows that players can go to car mechanic shops called Jim Rob’s to upgrade vehicles whenever they need while driving around Santo Ileso.

You can watch the video/ad here and below:

Fans of the series will immediately notice something funny about the Jim Rob’s name. Through the series, the main car mechanic garages (aside from Semi Broken) were all called Rim Jobs. Jim Rob’s just replaces the first letters and serves as both a funny callback, and a slight censor to a previous joke that was rather on the nose.

The ad mentions that you can do things like engine upgrades, but all we truly see is some of the range of paint colors available. Though, there is a pretty good comparison given from the junker truck at the beginning to the souped-up version at the end and there is a night and day difference.

While the ad isn’t all that long, it’s nice to see nods to the original series such as this despite the game’s new setting away from the classic Stillwater.

Saints Row is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on Aug. 23, 2022.

We recently got to do a preview of the upcoming Saints Row reboot and you can read our thoughts on it here.